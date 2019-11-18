Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design

A mobile court led by Rajuk Executive Magistrate Ashraf Hossain launched a drive on the building on Monday, said Rajuk official Mohammad Hossain.

Shakib’s brother-in-law and a caretaker were present on the site during the mobile court’s drive. Shakib was not at home.

“The porch was extended by an inch,” Shakib told bdnews24.com by phone.

“However, Rajuk should have served a notice prior to the drive. We would have demolished it.”

Shakib said he would pay the fine as per Rajuk’s decision.