‘Extremist’ killed in Jhenaidah ‘gunfight’

  Jhenaidah Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 10:39 AM BdST

A leader of an outlawed group  has died in a so-called shootout with police in Jhenaidah’s Harinakundu.

The incident took place in the Upazila’s Tetulia Mor area at 2am on Monday, according to Harinakundu Police Station OC Md Asaduzzaman.

The dead man has been identified as 50-year-old Badsha Sheikh.

He was a regional leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party, said police. The man was implicated in nine cases, including seven cases of murder, with Harinakundu and Jhenaidah police stations.

A police team raided Tetulia Mor’s Mehgoni Bagan after being tipped off about a group of ‘extremists’ holding a secret meeting in the area, said OC Asaduzzaman.

“Sensing the presence of police, the extremists opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. The miscreants fled the scene after about 10 minutes of gunfight. A bullet-ridden body was later found on the spot.”

The body was taken to Harinakundu Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.

Police have recovered a shutter gun, a bullet and two sharp weapons from the spot, he said.

