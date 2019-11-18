Court issues arrest order for four fugitives in Abrar murder
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2019 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 01:21 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for four fugitives in a case over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kaiserrul Islam passed the order on Monday after accepting the charge-sheet and has set Dec 3 to open a hearing.
The case documents will be sent to the judicial court on that day or earlier, said SI Mazharul Islam, general registration officer of the court.
The four fugitives named in the case are Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mujtaba Rafi
His father started a case against 19 students with the police the next day. Police subsequently arrested 21 people over the matter. A total of 25 people, including the 21 arrested, were charged in the final charge-sheet.
