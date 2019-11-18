Home > Bangladesh

Court issues arrest order for four fugitives in Abrar murder

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 01:21 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for four fugitives in a case over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kaiserrul Islam passed the order on Monday after accepting the charge-sheet and has set Dec 3 to open a hearing.  

The case documents will be sent to the judicial court on that day or earlier, said SI Mazharul Islam, general registration officer of the court.

The court has asked to be updated on the move to arrest the fugitives by Dec 3, Mazharul told bdnews24.com.

The four fugitives named in the case are Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mujtaba Rafi

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was bludgeoned to death by leaders and activists of BCL in his dormitory on Oct 6 after he criticised the government over a water-sharing deal with India on Facebook.

His father started a case against 19 students with the police the next day. Police subsequently arrested 21 people over the matter. A total of 25 people, including the 21 arrested, were charged in the final charge-sheet.

