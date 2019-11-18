Bus drivers go on strike in 10 districts over new transport law

In 10 districts in the southwestern region of the country, the transport workers have ‘willingly’ stopped running the buses, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association General Secretary Mortaza Hossain said on Monday.

The districts are: Jashore, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Magura, Narail, Jhenaidah, Meherpur, Kushtia and Chuadanga.

The new law branded the drivers as killers in cases of road accidents, whereas in reality, the transport workers never kill anyone intentionally, said Mortaza.

The new law is quite similar to the law meant for criminals, he alleged.

