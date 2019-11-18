Home > Bangladesh

Bus drivers go on strike in 10 districts over new transport law

  District Correspondents,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 02:07 PM BdST

Bus drivers and their assistants have gone on strike in parts of the country to protest harsher punishments for traffic offences under the new transport law.

In 10 districts in the southwestern region of the country, the transport workers have ‘willingly’ stopped running the buses, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association General Secretary Mortaza Hossain said on Monday.

The districts are: Jashore, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Magura, Narail, Jhenaidah, Meherpur, Kushtia and Chuadanga.

The new law branded the drivers as killers in cases of road accidents, whereas in reality, the transport workers never kill anyone intentionally, said Mortaza.

The new law is quite similar to the law meant for criminals, he alleged.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Extremist’ dies in Jhenaidah ‘shootout’

Fire service personnel conducting a rescue drive after a gas pipeline exploded on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road in Chattogram on Sunday, leaving at least seven people dead. Photo: Suman Babu

Conflicting claims after Ctg explosion

FR Tower owner Faruk sent to jail

2 Rohingyas die in Bandarban 'shootout'

Cafe attack verdict on Nov 27

PM attends Dubai airshow

SC upholds Latif Siddique’s bail

Three missing in Meghna capsize

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.