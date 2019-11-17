Three missing as ship capsizes after collision with launch in Munshiganj

The vessel sank around 5am on Sunday following a collision with a launch near the Gajaria jetty.

Four labourers were asleep onboard when the ship was hit by a Dhaka-bound launch MV Kirtankhola, said police.

Two of the missing men were identified as 'Aslam', 24, and 'Emaidul', 38. The other labourer, 'Nizam', 40, managed to swim ashore.

The launch's Captain Md Shahidul Islam and other two staffers, Jahangir Hossain and Yunus Bepari, have been arrested over the accident, said Coast Guard Station Officer MM Asif.

The Coast Guard had detained a sand-laden ship for sailing at night and was taking it to the Gajaria jetty when the incident occurred, said Gajaria Police Station chief Harun-Or-Rashid.

The launch captain said the fog over the river hampered visibility and by the time the ship came into view, it was already to late to avoid a collision.

Divers from the fire service are conducting a search for the missing men, said Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Md Maniruzzaman.