Seven die in Chattogram 'gas line explosion'
Published: 17 Nov 2019 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 11:38 AM BdST
At least seven people have died in an explosion in a house in Chattogram’s Patharghata area, according to police.
The incident took place on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road on Sunday morning, said Kotwali Police Station OC Md Mohsin.
“It seems to be a gas pipeline explosion,” Mohsin said, citing firemen.
"We do not know the details yet."
However, the authorities could not immediately identify the bodies of the victims.
The gas riser of the building is located beside the boundary wall at the bottom of the structure where the explosion occurred, Purnachandra Mutsuddi, deputy director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, told bdnews24.com
“Maybe there was a problem with the gas riser. The explosion might have been triggered by cooking activities in the morning or from a discarded cigarette butt.”
“The fragments of the boundary walls hit pedestrians during the explosion. We have sent quite a few people to the hospital, including pedestrians,” said Ismail Bali, councillor of Patharghata's ward No. 34.
