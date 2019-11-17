PM Hasina attends airshow in Dubai
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 04:55 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has kicked off her four-day visit to the UAE by attending the Dubai airshow.
The Bangladesh leader joined the inauguration ceremony of the five-day event -- one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions -- at the Dubai World Centre on Sunday.
Hasina will travel to Abu Dhabi in the evening to attend a dinner hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Imran.
During her visit from Nov 16 to Nov 19, the prime minister will also witness the signing of bilateral agreements between the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Emirates Development Authority, the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority and Emirates Economic Zone Authority, and a protocol on the allotment of a piece of land for the Bangladesh embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Hasina is also expected to meet with big investment groups and business in the UAE.
The foreign minister said the UAE's DP World -- a global port operator -- has also expressed interest in developing sea ports and related infrastructure in Bangladesh.
The office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai's royal family, is also keen on undertaking different power and dredging projects in Bangladesh.
Apart from that, the Emirates Economic Zone Authority also wants to establish cooperation with Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority, he said.
A delegation of the authority has already visited Bangladesh on a couple of occasions.
The registration facility is expected to benefit Bangladesh expatriates for whom it is difficult to come to Bangladesh to their NID registration because of time and expenses, the foreign minister said.
The Emirates Economic Zone also wants to invest in infrastructure and local employment in Bangladesh.
They would like to invest in waste management sector and create a hub in Bangladesh Economic Zone for international exports of Halal products to the gulf countries, according to Momen.
The Bangladesh Consulate General will provide training on language skill development, computer, driving, and personality development of the workers at the consulate premises for the Bangladesh expatriate workers, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Khagrachhari court sentences man to death for murder of wife
- Three missing as ship capsizes after collision with launch in Munshiganj
- ACC gets six days to grill Jubo League leader Samrat over 'illegal wealth'
- Bangladeshi expatriate arrested over abduction of compatriot in South Africa: police
- Seven die in Chattogram explosion
- PM Hasina leaves for Dubai to attend airshow
- Bus driver’s assistant arrested over accident involving BIWTC staffer Krishna
- Rajshahi University protesters block highway over BCL attack on fellow student
- RAB detains six operatives of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam in Dhaka, Satkhira
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Seven die in Chattogram gas line explosion
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh suffer heavy defeat in 1st Test against India
- Young journalist found dead at home in Dhaka
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?