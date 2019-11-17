Owner Faruk, two others sent to jail in FR Tower design forgery case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2019 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 05:57 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has ordered three people, including SMHI Faruk, to jail in a case that involves charges of forging the design of fire-ravaged FR Tower in Dhaka’s Banani.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after rejecting their bail pleas on Sunday.
The other suspects in the case are former RAJUK building inspectors Aurangzeb Siddique and Shawkat Ali.
Earlier on Nov 5, the High Court scrapped bail for the three men and asked them surrender to the trial court within seven days, following an appeal from the Anti-Corruption Commission.
On Mar 28, a deadly fire swept through FR Tower in Dhaka's Banani, leaving 27 people dead. Investigations into the incident later found irregularities relating to the building's construction.
Engineer SMHI Faruk is the main owner of the land on which the high-rise office bloc was built by developer Rupayan Housing Estate Limited.
On Jun 25, the ACC filed a case against 23 people, including BNP leader Tasvir Ul Islam, who is one of the other owners of FR Tower, for constructing the building with a forged design.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Owner Faruk, two others sent to jail in FR Tower design forgery case
- Two Rohingya drug suspects die in alleged shootout with BGB in Bandarban
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Court to announce verdict on Nov 27
- PM Hasina attends airshow in Dubai
- Top court upholds Latif Siddique’s bail in corruption case
- Khagrachhari court sentences man to death for murder of wife
- Three missing as ship capsizes after collision with launch in Munshiganj
- ACC gets six days to grill Jubo League leader Samrat over 'illegal wealth'
- Bangladeshi expatriate arrested over abduction of compatriot in South Africa: police
- Seven die in Chattogram explosion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Seven die in Chattogram gas line explosion
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh suffer heavy defeat in 1st Test against India
- Young journalist found dead at home in Dhaka
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?