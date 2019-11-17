Home > Bangladesh

Khagrachhari court sentences man to death for murder of wife

  Khagrachhari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2019 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 03:39 PM BdST

A Khagrachhari court has handed the death penalty to a man for the murder of his wife in 2018.

District Judge Reza Md Alamgir Hasan of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal announced the verdict on Sunday, sentencing Nizam Uddin to death.

Nizam, a resident of Sadar Upazila’s Shalban area in Khagrachhari, was also fined Tk 50,000.

According to the case dossier, Nizam strangled his wife Shirin Akhter to death on Oct 4, 2018.

Shirin's father Tajul Islam later started a case against Nizam with Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station over the matter.

The trial started after police submitted the charges against Nizam on Mar 25 this year.

