Bangladeshi expatriate arrested over abduction of compatriot in South Africa: police

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2019 11:44 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 11:44 AM BdST

A Bangladeshi expatriate has been arrested in South Africa on charges of kidnapping a fellow countryman, according to police.

South African police contacted their Bangladeshi counterparts after rescuing the victim -- Mohammad Abdullah Al Reza, 24, a native of Chattogram.

Gunmen abducted Reza, who works in his cousin's shop in Pretoria's Tweefontoein, on Oct 31.    

Chattogram Counter Terrorism Police Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah said law enforcement in South Africa rescued Reza last week after his cousin Md Farhad initiated a case through the Bangladesh embassy there.

Law enforcers subsequently arrested Aminul Haque, 35, who hails from Feni, along with his Pakistani accomplice to the crime, said Shahidullah.

After the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Tk 5 million, Reza’s family paid Tk 100,000 to an account in a Bangladeshi bank, the police officer said.

The account belongs to a relative of Aminul in Bangladesh but the relative was unaware of his misdeeds.

South African police also identified some other members of Aminul’s 'gang', which allegedly includes other Bangladeshis, and have launched efforts to apprehend them, according to Shahidullah.

