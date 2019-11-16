Rajshahi University protesters block highway over BCL attack on fellow student
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2019 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 04:33 PM BdST
Disgruntled students of Rajshahi University have blocked a highway to protest against an alleged assault on a peer by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.
The protesters took out a rally on the campus on Saturday morning and later staged demonstrations on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway, triggering long tailbacks on both sides of the road.
The victim, Sohrab Mia -- a third year student of the Department of Finance and Banking, is currently undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for his injuries.
“Upon learning about the incident, I spoke to assistant proctor and hall principal. I also spoke to Sohrab's friend Zubair. He is with Sohrab, ” said Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman.
A group of BCL men, led by Asif, took Sohrab to room No. 254 of the third block of the dormitory around 12:30 am on Saturday, said 'Tonoy', a classmate of the victim.
Informed of the attack, friends of the victim rescued him and took him to the university's medical centre. They later admitted him to the RMCH.
It came after Asif had allegedly slapped Sohrab two days ago over a stolen laptop.
“Two days ago a laptop was stolen from room no 258. We found out that the incident took place between 7pm and 9pm. At that time, two outsiders - Sohan and Aditya - came to meet Sohrab,” he said as he denied slapping Sohrab.
“Later, I spoke to Sohrab about the matter. Sohan also came on Friday. Sohrab and Sohan were smoking cannabis near the water tank of the hall. At that time, I called two of them to room 254."
"The incident is unfortunate. We’ll take appropriate action against those involved in the incident,” said Faisal Ahmed Runu, general secretary of the university's BCL unit General Secretary.
Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall Provost Zulkernain said he was looking into the incident.
