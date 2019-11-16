Home > Bangladesh

RAB detains six operatives of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam in Dhaka, Satkhira

  Senior Correspondents,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Nov 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 12:21 PM BdST

Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested six suspected operatives of the banned militant outfit ‘Ansar al-Islam’ in Dhaka and Satkhira.

They were arrested in separate raids in the capital’s Uttara and Satkhira’s Shyamnagar Upazila on Friday,  said Mizanur Rahman, assistant director of the RAB's media wing.

The detainees have been identified as Shafikul Islam alias Salman Muktadir, 21, Ilias Howlader alias ‘Khattab’, 32, Ekramul Islam alias Amir Hamza, 21, Amir Hossain, 26, Shipon Mir alias Abdur Rob, 33, and Moulana Waliullah alias Abdur Rahman, 25.

“Amir Hossain used to operate a Facebook page to propagate the ideology of ‘Ansar al-Islam’,” Mizanur told bdnews24.com.

RAB seized a laptop and mobile phones from them, he said, adding that further details about the drives will be disclosed at a press conference later on Saturday.

