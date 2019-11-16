RAB detains six operatives of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam in Dhaka, Satkhira
Senior Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 12:21 PM BdST
Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested six suspected operatives of the banned militant outfit ‘Ansar al-Islam’ in Dhaka and Satkhira.
They were arrested in separate raids in the capital’s Uttara and Satkhira’s Shyamnagar Upazila on Friday, said Mizanur Rahman, assistant director of the RAB's media wing.
The detainees have been identified as Shafikul Islam alias Salman Muktadir, 21, Ilias Howlader alias ‘Khattab’, 32, Ekramul Islam alias Amir Hamza, 21, Amir Hossain, 26, Shipon Mir alias Abdur Rob, 33, and Moulana Waliullah alias Abdur Rahman, 25.
RAB seized a laptop and mobile phones from them, he said, adding that further details about the drives will be disclosed at a press conference later on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Hasina will fly to Dubai Saturday to attend airshow, signing of deals
- ASK questions Rajuk mobile court drive on its office
- A decade on after Sidr: Damaged dams yet to be repaired
- Dhaka air quality deteriorates ahead of winter
- Rohingya drug suspect killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Five days after cyclone, hundreds of thousands remain without power in southern Bangladesh
- A woman was shot dead 3 decades ago. Police crack the forgotten case now
- Train services partially resume after derailment in Sirajganj
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar
- American-born woman who joined ISIS is not a citizen, judge rules
- A woman was shot dead 3 decades ago. Police crack the forgotten case now
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Dhaka air quality deteriorates ahead of winter
- National University to remove names of anti-liberation figures from five colleges
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, south-western rail links to Dhaka