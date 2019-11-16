PM Hasina leaves for Dubai to attend airshow

She is visiting the UAE at the invitation of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum.

An Emirates airline flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage took off from Shahjalal International Airport in the capital around 7pm on Saturday.

The flight is expected to arrive in Dubai International Airport sometime after 10pm local time. The Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran will welcome her there.

She will stay at Shangri-la hotel during the visit and attend the airshow on Sunday.

The Bangladesh leader will also meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, among others, during the four-day visit, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said earlier.

The prime minister will witness the signing of bilateral agreements between the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Emirates Development Authority, the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority and Emirates Economic Zone Authority, and a protocol on the allotment of a piece of land for the Bangladesh embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Hasina is also expected to meet with big investment groups and business in the UAE.

The foreign minister said the UAE's DP World -- a global port operator -- has also expressed interest in developing sea ports and related infrastructure in Bangladesh.

Hasina will inaugurate the NID registration programme for non-resident Bangladeshis living in the UAE at the embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday before returning to Bangladesh on Tuesday.