PM Hasina leaves for Dubai to attend airshow
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2019 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 09:55 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates to attend the Dubai Airshow 2019 and witness the signing of a number of bilateral deals.
She is visiting the UAE at the invitation of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum.
An Emirates airline flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage took off from Shahjalal International Airport in the capital around 7pm on Saturday.
The flight is expected to arrive in Dubai International Airport sometime after 10pm local time. The Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran will welcome her there.
She will stay at Shangri-la hotel during the visit and attend the airshow on Sunday.
The Bangladesh leader will also meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, among others, during the four-day visit, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said earlier.
Hasina is also expected to meet with big investment groups and business in the UAE.
The foreign minister said the UAE's DP World -- a global port operator -- has also expressed interest in developing sea ports and related infrastructure in Bangladesh.
Hasina will inaugurate the NID registration programme for non-resident Bangladeshis living in the UAE at the embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday before returning to Bangladesh on Tuesday.
