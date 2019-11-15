Home > Bangladesh

Train services partially resume after derailment in Sirajganj

  Sirajganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST

Train services have partially resumed partially six hours after derailment of Rangpur Express in Sirajganj.

The train’s engine and power car caught fire when it went off the tracks near the Ullapara Railway Station around 2:30pm on Thursday.

Abdul Al Mamun, divisional transport officer of Bangladesh Railway (West), said the services resumed when the derailed compartments were removed from the broad-gauge lines around 8:30pm.

It would take another 10 to 12 hours to repair the meter-gauge tracks, he said.

Among the trains stuck due to the derailment, Rangpur Express and Lalmoni Express use meter-gauge lines, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Image: Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman and Anti-Corruption Commission Director Enamul Basir have recently been prosecuted on bribery charges.

Bangladesh fares poorly on bribery risk index

Kamrul Ahsan new ambassador to Russia

Five colleges to be renamed

File Photo

Microcredit ‘nurtures’ poverty: Hasina

PM to join Dubai Airshow

File photo

No decision on women migrants: Momen

Train derails in Sirajganj

GP agrees to pay Tk 2bn to BTRC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.