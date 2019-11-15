Train services partially resume after derailment in Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST
Train services have partially resumed partially six hours after derailment of Rangpur Express in Sirajganj.
The train’s engine and power car caught fire when it went off the tracks near the Ullapara Railway Station around 2:30pm on Thursday.
Abdul Al Mamun, divisional transport officer of Bangladesh Railway (West), said the services resumed when the derailed compartments were removed from the broad-gauge lines around 8:30pm.
It would take another 10 to 12 hours to repair the meter-gauge tracks, he said.
Among the trains stuck due to the derailment, Rangpur Express and Lalmoni Express use meter-gauge lines, he added.
