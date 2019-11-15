Train services partially resume after derailment in Sirajganj

The train’s engine and power car caught fire when it went off the tracks near the Ullapara Railway Station around 2:30pm on Thursday.



Abdul Al Mamun, divisional transport officer of Bangladesh Railway (West), said the services resumed when the derailed compartments were removed from the broad-gauge lines around 8:30pm.



It would take another 10 to 12 hours to repair the meter-gauge tracks, he said.



Among the trains stuck due to the derailment, Rangpur Express and Lalmoni Express use meter-gauge lines, he added.