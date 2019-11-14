Home > Bangladesh

National University to remove names of anti-liberation figures from five colleges

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 05:48 PM BdST

The National University is set to rename five of its affiliated colleges that were named after anti-liberation figures.

The university has already changed the name of one of the colleges -- Rangamati's Rabeta Model College -- to Langdu Model College.

The authority is working to finalise the names of the others, it said on Thursday. These are: Habiganj's Syed Sayeeduddin College to be renamed Moulana Asad Ali Degree College; Cox's Bazar's Eidgah Farid Ahmed College to be renamed Eidgah Rashid Ahmed College; Tangail's Basail Emdad Hamida College to be renamed Basail Degree College; and Gaibandha's Dharmapur Abdul Jabbar College to be renamed Dharmapur Degree College.

It comes a year after the National University authority decided to identify and rename colleges named after people who opposed the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

