Home > Bangladesh

Microcredit ‘nurtures’ poverty, says Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 05:20 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised the microcredit programme in the country and said the scheme ‘nurtures’ poverty instead of alleviating it.

The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating a development fair organised by Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation on Thursday.

“At one point in time, we saw some people trying to earn plaudits through the microcredit programme and we  supported  them too, assuming that it would push people out of poverty,” she said.

“But when we dug deep, we found that it actually nurtures poverty rather than alleviating it.”

In 2006, Muhammad Yunus, the founding MD of Grameen Bank, won the Nobel Prize for his efforts to reduce poverty through microcredit as an ‘action to establish peace'.

“Some people attained fame by inventing the microcredit system but it never brought any benefit to the people; this is the reality”, said Hasina.

Highlighting Bangabandhu's initiative to provide small loans through the then Bangladesh Rural Development Board or BRDB right after the independence, Hasina said, “He adopted the plan to increase production by uniting the people through cooperative societies and to break the poverty cycle by marketing the produce.”

On her government’s initiatives to curb poverty, Hasina said, “We always take initiatives to reduce poverty. We plan our programmes with the issue of poverty reduction in mind,” she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Train derails in Sirajganj

GP agrees to pay Tk 2bn to BTRC

The 'free' visa trap

Shahjalal International Airport

5.5kg gold seized from Biman plane

NID scam: 2 EC staffers held

Clean-up drive will go on: PM

Traffic jam holds back exports: WB

Disgruntled students of BUET take out a procession on the campus to press home their demands on Saturday as protests over the death of their peer Abrar Fahad entered its sixth day. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Abrar murder: Govt to ensure speedy trial

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.