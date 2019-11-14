Hasina to join Dubai Airshow, UAE deals on agenda
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2019 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 04:15 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to attend the ‘Dubai Airshow 2019’ and witness the signing of a number of bilateral deals during her upcoming visit to United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashed al Maktoum.
The Bangladesh leader will also meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union Sheikh Fatima Bint Mubarak, among others, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
During her visit from Nov 16 to Nov 19, the prime minister will also witness the signing of bilateral agreements between the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Emirates Development Authority, the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority and Emirates Economic Zone Authority, and a protocol on the allotment of a piece of land for the Bangladesh embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Hasina is also expected to meet with big investment groups and business in the UAE.
The foreign minister said the UAE's DP World -- a global port operator -- has also expressed interest in developing sea ports and related infrastructure in Bangladesh.
The office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai's royal family, is also keen on undertaking different power and dredging projects in Bangladesh.
Apart from that, the Emirates Economic Zone Authority also wants to establish cooperation with Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority, he said.
A delegation of the authority has already visited Bangladesh on a couple of occasions.
Hasina will also inaugurate thr NID registration programme for non-resident Bangladeshis living in the UAE at the embassy in Abu Dhabi.
The registration facility is expected to benefit Bangladesh expatriates for whom it is difficult to come to Bangladesh to their NID registration because of time and expenses, the foreign minister said.
The Emirates Economic Zone also wants to invest in infrastructure and local employment in Bangladesh.
They would like to invest in waste management sector and create a hub in Bangladesh Economic Zone for international exports of Halal products to the gulf countries, according to Momen.
The foreign minister, who will accompany the prime minister, will inaugurate a training programme on skill development of Bangladesh expatriate workers jointly organised by the Bangladesh Consulate General, Dubai and Bangladesh Association in Sharjah.
The Bangladesh Consulate General will provide training on language skill development, computer, driving, and personality development of the workers at the consulate premises for the Bangladesh expatriate workers, he said.
