Grameenphone agrees to pay BTRC Tk 2bn over disputed audit claim

Lawyer Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, who represented the mobile operator in court, informed the matter to a six-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Thursday.

The court subsequently fixed Nov 18 for a ruling on the matter.

On Oct 31, the top court had given the mobile operator two weeks to provide an estimate of the minimum amount it could pay to settle the audit dispute with the telecom regulator.

It later gave Grameenphone until Nov 14 to respond after hearing a petition by the BTRC challenging a High Court stay order on the disputed audit claim.

Lawyers AM Amin Uddin, Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, Sharif Bhuiyan and Sharif Bhuiyan and Tanim Hossain Shaon were also present in the court to represent Grameenphone while Attorney General Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib appeared for BTRC.