Govt yet to decide on steps to deal with plight of women migrants in Saudi Arabia

“We don’t know yet,” he said in response to a question on the matter at a press briefing on Thursday.

Over 270,000 women workers are working in Saudi Arabia, the minister said. Of them, 8,000 returned home while 53 have died.

On whether Bangladesh will stop sending women to work in the Middle-Eastern country, Momen said, “We can say almost 99 percent of the women are doing well and sending money back home.”

“But many will lose this opportunity if we stop.”

Recently, reports of Bangladeshi women being raped and impregnated in the Arab kingdom have caused a stir.

Momen said a shelter for women has been opened in Saudi Arabia where they can come in and voice their grievances.

“But we don’t get many complaints. If we recieve any complaints, then we can take up the matter with the Saudi government. Saudi government is very quick to take action,” he said.

“We don’t know the reason why they don’t complain to us in Saudi Arabia… may be out of fear or for other reasons,” he said, adding that the government has also opened a 24-hour hotline for vulnerable women.

Momen said he also asked the recruiting agencies to register women workers they send to Saudi Arabia as domestic help. “It would then make it easier for us to track them when they need any help.”