Govt yet to decide on steps to deal with plight of women migrants in Saudi Arabia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 05:01 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the government is yet to decide on a course of action to deal with the plight of Bangladeshi women workers in Saudi Arabia.
“We don’t know yet,” he said in response to a question on the matter at a press briefing on Thursday.
Over 270,000 women workers are working in Saudi Arabia, the minister said. Of them, 8,000 returned home while 53 have died.
On whether Bangladesh will stop sending women to work in the Middle-Eastern country, Momen said, “We can say almost 99 percent of the women are doing well and sending money back home.”
“But many will lose this opportunity if we stop.”
Recently, reports of Bangladeshi women being raped and impregnated in the Arab kingdom have caused a stir.
Momen said a shelter for women has been opened in Saudi Arabia where they can come in and voice their grievances.
“But we don’t get many complaints. If we recieve any complaints, then we can take up the matter with the Saudi government. Saudi government is very quick to take action,” he said.
“We don’t know the reason why they don’t complain to us in Saudi Arabia… may be out of fear or for other reasons,” he said, adding that the government has also opened a 24-hour hotline for vulnerable women.
Momen said he also asked the recruiting agencies to register women workers they send to Saudi Arabia as domestic help. “It would then make it easier for us to track them when they need any help.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka
- Grameenphone agrees to pay BTRC Tk 2bn over disputed audit claim
- The free visa trap: How a false notion is fuelling the deportation of migrants from Saudi Arabia
- 5.5kg gold found under seats of Biman aircraft at Dhaka airport
- First ‘complete’ feature documentary on Rohingya to be released Thursday in Dhaka
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Traffic congestion holds back Bangladesh exports, says World Bank
- Govt to take steps for speedy trial over murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Police arrest two Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
Most Read
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Bangladeshi man paid Rs 5m in ransom to kidnappers in Kolkata, say police
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- Police arrest two Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
- Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka