Bangladesh comes on top of bribery risk index in South Asia

On the global list that measures business bribery risks, Bangladesh has ranked 178th scoring 72 points, meaning that the menace of bribery threat has been growing stronger.

The list by TRACE, an anti-bribery standard setting organisation headquartered in the US, measures business bribery risk in 200 countries, territories, and autonomous and semi-autonomous regions.

Each country is given a score from 1 to 100 for each domain and for the total bribery risk.

In terms of risk score, India ranked 78th, Pakistan 153rd, Afghanistan 168th, and Myanmar ranked 157th on the index.

New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland emerged as the top five least bribery-risky countries in the world, while Somalia, South Sudan, North Korea, Yemen and Venezuela are the top five countries with bribery risky.

Assessments of whether a given domain score is “good” or “poor” are made relative to all other jurisdictions within that domain.

Business interactions with government: Bangladesh receives a poor score of 86 in this domain, based on a high degree of government interaction, a high expectation of bribes, and a high regulatory burden.

Anti-bribery deterrence and enforcement: Bangladesh receives a poor score of 63 in this domain, based on a low quality of anti-bribery dissuasion and a low quality of anti-bribery enforcement.

Government and civil service transparency: Bangladesh receives a medium score of 60 in this domain, based on medium governmental transparency and poor transparency of financial interests.

Capacity for civil society oversight: Bangladesh receives a poor score of 64 in this domain, based on a low degree of media freedom/quality and a low degree of civil society engagement.

“The TRACE Matrix provides multidimensional, actionable insights about business bribery risk that can be used by companies to develop more targeted compliance procedures," TRACE President Alexandra Wrage said.

Originally published in 2014 to meet a need in the business community for more reliable information about commercial bribery risk worldwide, the TRACE Matrix addresses the risk that companies will be asked for bribes or will confront bribery schemes in a given jurisdiction.