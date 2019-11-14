5.5kg gold found under seats of Biman aircraft at Dhaka airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2019 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 12:09 PM BdST
The authorities have seized 5.5kg of gold from an airplane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The gold bars was found under a few seats of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane on Wednesday evening, according to the Armed Police Battalion or APBN.
Law enforcers combed the aircraft on a tip after the flight landed in Dhaka from Abu Dhabi in the afternoon, APBN's Additional Superintendent of Police Alamgir Hossain told bdnews24.com.
“The gold was stashed in packets under seats 17, 34, 35 and 36 of the plane. Each packet contained 12 gold bars."
The estimated market value of the seized gold is about Tk 30 million, said Alamgir.
Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident but the matter is being investigated, he added.
