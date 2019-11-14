Home > Bangladesh

5.5kg gold found under seats of Biman aircraft at Dhaka airport

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 12:09 PM BdST

The authorities have seized 5.5kg of gold from an airplane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The gold bars was found under a few seats of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane on Wednesday evening, according to the Armed Police Battalion or APBN.

Law enforcers combed the aircraft on a tip after the flight landed in Dhaka from Abu Dhabi in the afternoon, APBN's Additional Superintendent of Police Alamgir Hossain told bdnews24.com. 

“The gold was stashed in packets under seats 17, 34, 35 and 36 of the plane. Each packet contained 12 gold bars."

The estimated market value of the seized gold is about Tk 30 million, said Alamgir. 

Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident but the matter is being investigated, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

NID scam: 2 EC staffers held

Clean-up drive will go on: PM

Traffic jam holds back exports: WB

Disgruntled students of BUET take out a procession on the campus to press home their demands on Saturday as protests over the death of their peer Abrar Fahad entered its sixth day. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Abrar murder: Govt to ensure speedy trial

Child dies in Dhaka road crash

Representational image. Reuters

Mango-mad farm makes Bangladeshis workless

Hamid assures Nepal of helping development projects

Don't waste electricity: Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.