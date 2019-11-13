Robbery suspect killed in Ashuganj ‘shootout’
Published: 13 Nov 2019 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 10:39 AM BdST
A suspected robber has died in a so-called shootout with police in Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj Upazila.
The incident took place in Jatrapur Chaporbari area of the Upazila around 1:15 am on Wednesday, according to Ashuganj Police OC Jabed Mahmud.
The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Saddam Hossain. He had been implicated in a robbery case, police said.
Three others -- Akash Mia, 27, Hridoy Mia, 25, and Ashraful Islam, 25 -- were arrested by the police in connection with the incident. They are all members of a gang of robbers, according to police.
Officers from the district’s detective police, Ashuganj Police Station and Sadar Model Police Station surrounded Chaporbari area at night after being tipped off about the presence of robbers in the area, said OC Jabed.
“The bandits opened fire when the police arrived on the scene, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. The bullet-ridden body of Saddam was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight. Police managed to nab Akash, Hridoy and Ashraful from the site.”
Four police officers were injured in the shooting, said OC Jabed.
Police recovered a pistol, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle from the spot.
