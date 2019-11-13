Rail authorities start case over Brahmanbaria train crash
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2019 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 12:02 PM BdST
The railway authorities have started a case over the fatal collision between two trains on Tuesday that left 16 people dead in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba Upazila.
Mandabagh Railway Station Master Zakir Hossain initiated the case of ‘unnatural deaths’ on Wednesday, said Akhaura Railway Police OC Shyamol Kanti Das.
A Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and a Dhaka-bound Turna Nishitha from Chattogram collided at Mondobagh Railway Station in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Sixteen people were killed and at least 50 others were injured in the calamity.
The accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet for eight hours before two relief trains from Laksam and Akhaura cleared the tracks.
After the collision, several bogeys of Turna found their way to the top of some Udayan’s carriages while two other coaches were severely twisted.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence fear that there might be more bodies trapped inside the bogeys.
The Bangladesh Railway authorities have formed three probe committees, and the railway ministry and the Brahmanbaria district administration also set up a panel each to investigate the crash.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rail authorities start case over Brahmanbaria train crash
- Robbery suspect killed in Ashuganj ‘shootout’
- Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: New ambassador
- After Malaysia, Bangladeshi workers in UAE getting smart NID cards from Nov 18
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- All 16 victims killed in Brahmanbaria train crash are identified
- High Court orders judicial inquiry into ‘failure’ to control dengue outbreak
- Train crash: PM Hasina asks agencies to stay vigilant
- Sirajganj court sentences man to death for killing wife decade ago
- ACC files cases against expelled Jubo League leader Samrat, his aide over 'illegal wealth'
Most Read
- At least 16 killed, scores injured as two trains collide in Bangladesh
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident, driver suspended
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Train crash: PM Hasina asks agencies to stay vigilant
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- UK scholars back Cambridge researcher’s efforts to avoid deportation
- Ranga slated in parliament for snide remarks about anti-autocracy hero Noor Hossain
- UltraTech to sell its Bangladesh stake to HeidelbergCement for $29.5 million: report