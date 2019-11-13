Rail authorities start case over Brahmanbaria train crash

Mandabagh Railway Station Master Zakir Hossain initiated the case of ‘unnatural deaths’ on Wednesday, said Akhaura Railway Police OC Shyamol Kanti Das.

A Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and a Dhaka-bound Turna Nishitha from Chattogram collided at Mondobagh Railway Station in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Sixteen people were killed and at least 50 others were injured in the calamity.

The accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet for eight hours before two relief trains from Laksam and Akhaura cleared the tracks.

After the collision, several bogeys of Turna found their way to the top of some Udayan’s carriages while two other coaches were severely twisted.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence fear that there might be more bodies trapped inside the bogeys.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities have formed three probe committees, and the railway ministry and the Brahmanbaria district administration also set up a panel each to investigate the crash.