Probe committee blames Brahmanbaria train crash on ‘human failure’

“It seems to be the result of a human failure. We believe that the loco master, his assistant and the guard are responsible for the accident. Details of the incident will be revealed at the end of the probe,” said Divisional Transportation Officer (Chattogram) Nasir Uddin, who is heading the probe.

A Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and a Dhaka-bound Turna Nishitha from Chattogram collided at Mondobagh Railway Station in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Sixteen people were killed and at least 50 others were injured in the calamity.

The accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet for eight hours before two relief trains from Laksam and Akhaura cleared the tracks.

After the collision, several bogeys of Turna crashed into some Udayan’s carriages while two other coaches were severely twisted.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence fear that there might be more bodies trapped inside the bogeys.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities have formed three probe committees, and the railway ministry and the Brahmanbaria district administration also set up a panel each to investigate the crash.

Turna Nishitha’s Loco Master Taher Uddin, Assistant Loco Master Apu Dey and guard Abdur Rahman were suspended following the incident.

Official action will be taken against the three under the 1961 Railways Act, according to railway officials.