Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad

Addressing the media on Wednesday, DMP Additional Commissioner Monirul Islam said 11 of the suspects were directly involved in the fatal abuse of Abrar while the others played a part in planning and abetting the incident.

According to Monirul, the suspicion that Abrar was involved with Jamaat-e-Islami's student front Islami Chhatra Shibir was 'a reason' for the actions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League activists at the university.

DB Inspector Md Wahiduzzaman, the investigation officer of the case, filed the charges with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 12pm on Wednesday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin of the police's prosecution division.

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was bludgeoned to death by leaders and activists of BCL in his dormitory on Oct 6 after he criticised the government over a water-sharing deal with India on Facebook.

His father started a case against 19 students with Chawkbazar police the next day. Police subsequently arrested 21 people over the matter.

Monirul said 19 of the suspects charged with murder were named in the case while six others were apprehended in the course of the investigation. Among them, four suspects -- Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mujtaba Rafi -- are currently on the run.

The charge sheet lists 31 witnesses, including seven teachers, 13 students and five staffers of BUET, said Monirul.

Eight suspects in the case -- all of whom are involved with BUET's BCL unit -- have already given confessional statements to the court.

Their accounts offered a harrowing insight into how Abrar was clobbered with cricket stumps and skipping ropes for hours before his eventual death on Oct 6.

The BCL activists later dropped Abrar's body on a staircase of the Sher-e-Bangla Hall before doctors pronounced him dead in the morning.

Asked whether Abrar's suspected links with Chhatra Shibir was the main motivation behind the incident, Monirul said, "There isn't single reason for the incident. That was one of the reasons."

The BCL activists were accustomed to engaging in such 'disorderly conduct' to intimidate students, added Monirul.

"They would do these things in the name of ragging to terrorise new students or anyone who spoke out against them or even failed to greet them properly."