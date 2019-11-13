Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2019 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 03:55 PM BdST
Police have pressed formal charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, DMP Additional Commissioner Monirul Islam said 11 of the suspects were directly involved in the fatal abuse of Abrar while the others played a part in planning and abetting the incident.
According to Monirul, the suspicion that Abrar was involved with Jamaat-e-Islami's student front Islami Chhatra Shibir was 'a reason' for the actions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League activists at the university.
Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was bludgeoned to death by leaders and activists of BCL in his dormitory on Oct 6 after he criticised the government over a water-sharing deal with India on Facebook.
His father started a case against 19 students with Chawkbazar police the next day. Police subsequently arrested 21 people over the matter.
Monirul said 19 of the suspects charged with murder were named in the case while six others were apprehended in the course of the investigation. Among them, four suspects -- Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mujtaba Rafi -- are currently on the run.
Eight suspects in the case -- all of whom are involved with BUET's BCL unit -- have already given confessional statements to the court.
Their accounts offered a harrowing insight into how Abrar was clobbered with cricket stumps and skipping ropes for hours before his eventual death on Oct 6.
The BCL activists later dropped Abrar's body on a staircase of the Sher-e-Bangla Hall before doctors pronounced him dead in the morning.
The BCL activists were accustomed to engaging in such 'disorderly conduct' to intimidate students, added Monirul.
"They would do these things in the name of ragging to terrorise new students or anyone who spoke out against them or even failed to greet them properly."
