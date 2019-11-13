Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka

The accident took place at the Jatrabari intersection around 1pm on Wednesday, police said.

The child has been identified as 'Milon', a resident of Old Dhaka’s Dholaikhal area.

“A woman was crossing the road with her child when a bus rammed the boy. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead," said Bachchu Mia, sub-inspector of DMCH’s police outpost.

The bus driver has been taken into police custody, said Jatrabari Police Station OC Mazharul Islam.