Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 05:39 PM BdST
A six-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by a bus in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.
The accident took place at the Jatrabari intersection around 1pm on Wednesday, police said.
The child has been identified as 'Milon', a resident of Old Dhaka’s Dholaikhal area.
“A woman was crossing the road with her child when a bus rammed the boy. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead," said Bachchu Mia, sub-inspector of DMCH’s police outpost.
The bus driver has been taken into police custody, said Jatrabari Police Station OC Mazharul Islam.
