Home > Bangladesh

After Malaysia, Bangladeshi workers in UAE getting smart NID cards from Nov 18

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Nov 2019 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 02:02 AM BdST

After Malaysia, the Election Commission will start registering Bangladeshis working in the United Arab Emirates on the voter list and distributing smart NID cards among them on Nov 18.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme at the Bangladesh embassy there, EC NID Wing spokesman Kazi Ashikuzzaman told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda and the election commissioners will connect to the event via video call.

Two weeks ago, Bangladesh started the online registration of the expatriate workers in Malaysia.

The expatriate workers can apply for the registration and smart card on the website -

services.nidw.gov.bd.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sumi returning from Saudi

16 train crash victims identified

A city corporation employee spraying insecticide with a fogger machine to exterminate dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes in Mirpur's Paribagh on Friday amid a massive outbreak of the disease. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Dengue: HC orders judicial inquiry

Train crash: Hasina asks agencies to be vigilant

Man to die for killing wife

ACC sues Samrat for ‘illegal wealth’

Bulbul destroyed crops worth Tk 2.63bn: Minister

Rail services resume after 8 hours

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.