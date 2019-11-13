After Malaysia, Bangladeshi workers in UAE getting smart NID cards from Nov 18
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2019 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 02:02 AM BdST
After Malaysia, the Election Commission will start registering Bangladeshis working in the United Arab Emirates on the voter list and distributing smart NID cards among them on Nov 18.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme at the Bangladesh embassy there, EC NID Wing spokesman Kazi Ashikuzzaman told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda and the election commissioners will connect to the event via video call.
Two weeks ago, Bangladesh started the online registration of the expatriate workers in Malaysia.
The expatriate workers can apply for the registration and smart card on the website -
services.nidw.gov.bd.
