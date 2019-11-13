Home > Bangladesh

ACC opens probe against former VC of Gopalganj university

  Staff Correpondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Nov 2019 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 02:21 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has opened an investigation into the allegations of embezzlement and acquisition of illegal wealth against Khondoker Nasiruddin, the former vice chancellor of Gopalganj's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University.

The anti-graft agency assigned Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah to lead the investigation after a meeting on Wednesday, the ACC announced.

Nasiruddin, facing allegations of corruption and abuse of power, resigned from his post as vice chancellor of the university on Sept 30 amid raging student protests on the campus.

Students alleged the VC charged students extra for admissions, dormitory rents and medical treatment.

Protests roiled the university after Fatema Tuz Zinia, a second-year student of law and a reporter of a daily, was suspended over a Facebook post highlighting the allegations against Nasiruddin.

Nasiruddin landed in hot water after a video of a conversation between the VC and Fatema, in which he chastised the student and made derogatory comments against her father, went viral.

The authorities later withdrew the suspension but were forced to shut down the university after failing to appease the protesters.

But as the protests raged on, violence soon followed when 20 students were left injured in an attack perpetrated by alleged outsiders.

The University Grants Commission subsequently sent a probe committee to look into the matter and the panel on Sept 29 recommended Nasiruddin's removal from office. 

A city corporation employee spraying insecticide with a fogger machine to exterminate dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes in Mirpur's Paribagh on Friday amid a massive outbreak of the disease. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

