Home > Bangladesh

President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences over train crash deaths in Brahmanbaria

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 11:27 AM BdST

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed condolences over the deaths of people in a train accident in Brahmanbaria.

In a message, Hamid extended deepest sympathy to the families of people who lost their lives to the accident and prayed for the eternal peace of the victims.

He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

In a separate message, Hasina also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved families.

Both the president and the prime minister urged the local administration and public representatives to extend their helping hands to the victims of the accident.

At least 16 people died and more than 50 others were injured in a collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba Upazila early on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

15 die after two trains collide

Bodies of 9 missing fishermen found

US, China plans ‘complementary’ for Dhaka

Bangladesh appoints new envoy to India

2.5m REB customers without electricity

Bangladesh launches first taka bond on LSE

Rohingyas a threat to regional security: Hasina

Tureen Afroz (File Photo)

Tureen Afroz removed as war crimes prosecutor

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.