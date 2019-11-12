President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences over train crash deaths in Brahmanbaria

In a message, Hamid extended deepest sympathy to the families of people who lost their lives to the accident and prayed for the eternal peace of the victims.

He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

In a separate message, Hasina also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved families.

Both the president and the prime minister urged the local administration and public representatives to extend their helping hands to the victims of the accident.

At least 16 people died and more than 50 others were injured in a collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba Upazila early on Tuesday.