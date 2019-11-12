Home > Bangladesh

President Hamid departs for Nepal

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 01:57 PM BdST

President Md Abdul Hamid has left for Kathmandu on a four-day state visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

A VVIP flight of Bangladesh Biman carrying the president left Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30am on Tuesday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, civil and military officers, including the chiefs of three services, saw him off at the airport

Bidhya Devi will greet Hamid at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to reports from Bangabhaban.

Hamid will hold bilateral talks with Devi in this trip. Afterwards, he will attend a dinner hosted by Devi.

He is scheduled to meet with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, government officials and other politicians during the visit.

Hamid will also visit historic sites in Pokhara and is expected to return home on Nov 15.

