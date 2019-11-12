President Hamid departs for Nepal

A VVIP flight of Bangladesh Biman carrying the president left Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30am on Tuesday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, civil and military officers, including the chiefs of three services, saw him off at the airport

Bidhya Devi will greet Hamid at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to reports from Bangabhaban.

Hamid will hold bilateral talks with Devi in this trip. Afterwards, he will attend a dinner hosted by Devi.

He is scheduled to meet with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, government officials and other politicians during the visit.

Hamid will also visit historic sites in Pokhara and is expected to return home on Nov 15.