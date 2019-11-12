All 16 victims killed in Brahmanbaria train crash are identified
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2019 10:24 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 10:24 PM BdST
The authorities have released a list identifying all 16 who have died in a head-on collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba.
The bodies had been handed to their families, Brahmanbaria Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Prashanta Kumar Baidya told bdnews24.com on Tuesday evening.
Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided near Mondobagh Railway Station in the wee hours, leaving at least 16 dead and 50 others injured.
Those from Habiganj are Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s district unit Vice-President Ali Md Yusuf, 32, of Anwarpur, Al Amin, 30, of Baniachong, Adiba Akter, 2, of Tambulitula Moholla, Yasin Arafat, 12, of Sadar Upazila, Government Brindaban College student Sujon Ahmed, 24, of Chunarughat, Ripon Mia, 25, of Tighuria Syedabad, Pyara Begum, 32, of Chunarughat, and 4-year-old “Sohamoni” of Baniachong.
Mujibur Rahman, 55, and his wife “Kulsum”, 30, from Chandpur’s Hajiganj Upazila and a 15-year-old girl, “Farzana”, from the Sadar Upazila of the district also died in the accident.
The dead from Shariatpur’s Vedarganj are Kakoli Begum, 20, her cousin’s wife Amatun Begum, 40, and Amatun’s 4-year-old daughter “Moriyom”.
Magistrate Prashanta said the families took away 10 bodies from a temporary camp at Bayek Government Primary School, three from Kasba Upazila Health Complex and two others from Brahmanbaria General Hospital. The other victim died on the way to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Bangladesh Railway said the families of the dead will be given Tk 100,000 each in compensation while the injured will get Tk 10,000 each. Brahmabaria district administration has given Tk 20,000 to each of the families of the dead for funerals.
