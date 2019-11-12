ACC files cases against expelled Jubo League leader Samrat, his aide over 'illegal wealth'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2019 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 03:33 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed separate cases against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat and his aide Enamul Hoque Arman on charges of amassing illegal wealth.
More to follow
