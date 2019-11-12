ACC files cases against expelled Jubo League leader Samrat, his aide over 'illegal wealth'

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed separate cases against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat and his aide Enamul Hoque Arman on charges of amassing illegal wealth.

The cases were filed with the ACC's coordinated district office, Dhaka-1, on Tuesday, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft body. More to follow