Home > Bangladesh

ACC files cases against expelled Jubo League leader Samrat, his aide over 'illegal wealth'

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 03:33 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed separate cases against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat and his aide Enamul Hoque Arman on charges of amassing illegal wealth.

The cases were filed with the ACC's coordinated district office, Dhaka-1, on Tuesday, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft body.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

15 die after two trains collide

Bodies of 9 missing fishermen found

US, China plans ‘complementary’ for Dhaka

Bangladesh appoints new envoy to India

2.5m REB customers without electricity

Bangladesh launches first taka bond on LSE

Rohingyas a threat to regional security: Hasina

Tureen Afroz (File Photo)

Tureen Afroz removed as war crimes prosecutor

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.