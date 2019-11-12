15 die after two trains collide in Brahmanbaria

Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at Mondobhag Railway Station around 2:15am on Tuesday, said Shyamal Kanti Das, chief of Akhaura Railway Police.

Nine people died on the spot around 3:30am while six others died in different hospitals, according to Deputy Commissioner Hayat-ud-Daula Khan.

The fatal accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet.