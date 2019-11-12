Home > Bangladesh

15 die after two trains collide in Brahmanbaria

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 08:36 AM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 09:39 AM BdST

At least 15 people have died after two trains collided head-on in Kasba Upazila, Brahmanbaria.

Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at Mondobhag Railway Station around 2:15am on Tuesday, said Shyamal Kanti Das, chief of Akhaura Railway Police.

Nine people died on the spot around 3:30am while six others died in different hospitals, according to Deputy Commissioner Hayat-ud-Daula Khan.

The fatal accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet.

