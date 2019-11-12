15 die after two trains collide in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2019 08:36 AM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 09:39 AM BdST
At least 15 people have died after two trains collided head-on in Kasba Upazila, Brahmanbaria.
Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at Mondobhag Railway Station around 2:15am on Tuesday, said Shyamal Kanti Das, chief of Akhaura Railway Police.
Nine people died on the spot around 3:30am while six others died in different hospitals, according to Deputy Commissioner Hayat-ud-Daula Khan.
The fatal accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 15 die after two trains collide in Brahmanbaria
- Barishal police recover bodies of 9 missing fishermen after trawler capsizes during cyclone in Bhola
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India
- 2.5m residents without electricity after cyclone
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Rohingyas are a threat to regional security: Hasina
- Govt scraps Tureen Afroz’s appointment as war crimes prosecutor
- SC blocks Latif Siddique’s bail in corruption case
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- 15 die after two trains collide in Brahmanbaria
- Govt scraps Tureen Afroz’s appointment as war crimes prosecutor
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India