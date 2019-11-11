SC blocks Latif Siddique’s bail in corruption case

A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has blocked the HC order until Nov 17 after hearing a petition filed by the ACC.

The judges’ panel on Monday ordered the ACC to open an appeal to challenge the bail order within a week.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the ACC while lawyer Monsurul Hoque Chowdhury represented Latif Siddique in court.

A High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque granted six months’ bail to Latif Siddique on Nov 11.

Latif Siddique, the former MP from Tangail-4 seat, was in charge of the textiles and jute ministry in the Awami League’s 2009-13 term.

The former minister is accused of misusing his power and resorting to corruption while selling 2.38 acres of land controlled by the Bangladesh Jute Corporation in Adamdighi Upazila’s Dariapur to Jahanara Rashid, without floating a tender.

The market value of the land was Tk 6.4 million as per the government’s assessment but he sold it for Tk 2.3 million, the ACC alleged in the case.

On Jun 20, a Bogura court sent Latif Siddique to jail after rejecting his bail plea in the case.

Jahanara Rashid was also charged in the case. The ACC filed charges with a court on Feb 18 last year after an investigation.