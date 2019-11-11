Home > Bangladesh

Barishal police recover bodies of 9 missing fishermen after trawler capsizes during cyclone in Bhola

  Barishal Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Nov 2019 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 10:53 PM BdST

The bodies of nine fishermen, who went missing after a trawler capsized in Bhola, have been pulled from the Meghna River in Barishal.

A trawler sank in Bhola's Ilisha River during the cyclone on Sunday, said Barishal's Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam.

"The trawler was found at the mouth of the Meghna River in Mehendiganj. Later, police recovered the trawler along with the bodies of the nine fishermen." 

