Barishal police recover bodies of 9 missing fishermen after trawler capsizes during cyclone in Bhola
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2019 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 10:53 PM BdST
The bodies of nine fishermen, who went missing after a trawler capsized in Bhola, have been pulled from the Meghna River in Barishal.
A trawler sank in Bhola's Ilisha River during the cyclone on Sunday, said Barishal's Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam.
"The trawler was found at the mouth of the Meghna River in Mehendiganj. Later, police recovered the trawler along with the bodies of the nine fishermen."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Barishal police recover bodies of 9 missing fishermen after trawler capsizes during cyclone in Bhola
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India
- 2.5m residents without electricity after cyclone
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Rohingyas are a threat to regional security: Hasina
- Govt scraps Tureen Afroz’s appointment as war crimes prosecutor
- SC blocks Latif Siddique’s bail in corruption case
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Launch services to resume Monday as Cyclone Bulbul fades
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse Monday