Three die in microbus cylinder blast in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2019 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 01:00 PM BdST
Three people have died when a gas cylinder in a microbus exploded after a collision with a truck in Cumilla's Chandina.
At least five others were injured as the vehicle overturned on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Gobindapur around 5am on Sunday, said SI Jashim Uddin of Highway Police Mainamati Crossing Police Station.
The microbus was thrown into the path of the truck by a collision with a bus moments earlier, according to witnesses.
Police identified one of the dead people as the seven-year-old 'Rabja' from Cumilla's Ashoktola. Her mother Halima Begum, 45, Abul Kashem, 50, Jashim Uddin, 48, 'Sajib', 20, Dulal Mia, 45, and Maznu Mia, 50, were injured in the accident.
The microbus was picking up passengers at Gobindapur station when a bus rammed into it from behind, said 'Mahiuddin', a witness. The vehicle consequently veered out of control and was struck by a truck right after that, he added.
"The gas cylinder in the microbus exploded after the collision, igniting a fire. We rescued some people and called the fire service."
Locals use old microbuses and small Maruti cars as a means of transportation after highways were made off-limits to motorcycles, said Bashir Bhuiyan, another witness.
Rescuers recovered three bodies, including that of a child, from the scene, and sent three others to the Chandina Upazila Health Complex, said Chandina Fire Service Station Officer Shafiq Uddin Munshi. Locals rescued two others.
The injured were given first aid, said Delwar Hossain, a doctor at the Chandina Upazila Health Complex. Among the injured, Halima suffered 50 percent burns, Abul Kashem 35 percent burns while Jashim had 25 percent of his body burnt, he said.
