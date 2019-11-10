Home > Bangladesh

Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul

  Staff Correspondent and Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Nov 2019 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 09:48 PM BdST

Cyclone Bulbul lashed coastal Bangladesh overnight after crossing the shorelines near the Sundarbans on Saturday midnight, claiming lives and damaging homes and crops, but the trail of devastation it left would have been much higher had the forest not been there.

The Sundarbans has shielded Bangladesh from the ferocity of the cyclone which weakened to a “severe” storm from “very severe” after crossing the largest mangrove forest in the world.

"Sundarbans prevented possible damage from the cyclonic storm Bulbul. There would be casualties including deaths in the southern part of the country had the Sundarbans not been there to stand up to the intense storm. The Sundarbans has saved us," Khulna Divisional Forest Officer Mahmudul Hasan told bdnews24.com.

"The storm entered Bangladesh through the Sundarbans and then hit Khulna. The forest reduced its wind speed and weakened it. That's why Bangladesh didn't face much casualties. It would have been worse if the cyclone came in without the resistance," Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Shamsuddin Ahmed said.

The storm, however, has claimed eight lives in seven coastal districts as it uprooted trees, caused the collapse of houses and prevented people from taking the ailing ones to hospitals from cyclone shelters.

Hundreds of people died in two similar storms in 2007 and 2009 but hundreds of thousands others survived as the Sundarbans stood as a shield between the habitants of the coastal districts and fierce winds.

Khulna Forest Conservator Moyeen Uddin Khan said they hoped Cyclone Bulbul has not caused much damage to the Sundarbans.

“Trees have been broken from their base along the rivers. It will take a few days to find out the impact of the storm on the wildlife,” he said.

