Cyclone Bulbul: Man dies as tree collapses on his house in Patuakhali

The incident took place in North Rampur village of Madhabkhali Union under Mirzaganj Upazila at around 3:30am on Sunday, said Upazila Executive Officer Md Sarwar Hossain.

The dead man has been identified as 65-year-old Hameed Fakir, a fisherman.

Cyclone Bulbul now lies over Khulna and the adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh, according to the government’s latest weather bulletin. It is likely to move in a northeasterly direction and weaken gradually.

The storm made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district with its status downgraded to “severe” from “very severe” about 9pm on Saturday as the gale wind speed dropped to about 115-125km per hour.

It took about three more hours for the entire storm system to move across the shorelines.

It was centred over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh about 15km southwest of the Sundarbans National Park in the district of South 24 Parganas at 2am on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The wind speed near the centre of the storm was 95-105kph gusting to 115kph at the time, the IMD said.

The storm later moved north-eastwards into Bangladesh and was crossing Satkhira coasts about 3:15am, said Zulfiker Ali Ripon, the in-charge of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in the district.