Cyclone Bulbul: Man dies as tree collapses on his house in Patuakhali
Patuakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2019 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 10:24 AM BdST
An elderly man has died after a tree collapsed on his house in Patuakhali after Cyclone Bulbul battered the coastal district.
The incident took place in North Rampur village of Madhabkhali Union under Mirzaganj Upazila at around 3:30am on Sunday, said Upazila Executive Officer Md Sarwar Hossain.
The dead man has been identified as 65-year-old Hameed Fakir, a fisherman.
Cyclone Bulbul now lies over Khulna and the adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh, according to the government’s latest weather bulletin. It is likely to move in a northeasterly direction and weaken gradually.
The storm made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district with its status downgraded to “severe” from “very severe” about 9pm on Saturday as the gale wind speed dropped to about 115-125km per hour.
It took about three more hours for the entire storm system to move across the shorelines.
It was centred over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh about 15km southwest of the Sundarbans National Park in the district of South 24 Parganas at 2am on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.
The wind speed near the centre of the storm was 95-105kph gusting to 115kph at the time, the IMD said.
The storm later moved north-eastwards into Bangladesh and was crossing Satkhira coasts about 3:15am, said Zulfiker Ali Ripon, the in-charge of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in the district.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cyclone Bulbul starts crossing Bangladesh-India coasts
- Cyclone ruins Bagerhat fishermen’s hilsa hopes
- Cyclone Bulbul: Naval ships ready for emergency rescue, relief efforts
- Measures in place to face Cyclone Bulbul, says Hasina
- Met Office issues danger signal 10 for Mongla, Payra ports as cyclone approaches coast
- Cyclone Bulbul bearing down on Bangladesh coast with elevated danger warning
- Saturday’s JSC, JDC exams deferred due to Cyclone Bulbul
- Met Office website fails to update cyclone data for 'technical glitch'
- Bangladesh readies cyclone shelters in seven districts as storm nears coasts
- Bangladesh suspends water transport as cyclone Bulbul nears
Most Read
- Cyclone Bulbul to hit Bangladesh coast Saturday night
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul bearing down on Bangladesh coast with elevated danger warning
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Cyclone Bulbul cuts its path through Bangladesh coast
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ gets severe, may intensify further but possible pathway unknown
- Measures in place to face Cyclone Bulbul, says Hasina
- Ayodhya verdict: Disputed land to be given for temple, Muslims get alternative plot
- Radwan Mujib tells the story behind docudrama ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’