Home > Bangladesh

Cyclone Bulbul: Man dies as tree collapses on his house in Patuakhali

  Patuakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Nov 2019 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 10:24 AM BdST

An elderly man has died after a tree collapsed on his house in Patuakhali after Cyclone Bulbul battered the coastal district.

The incident took place in North Rampur village of Madhabkhali Union under Mirzaganj Upazila at around 3:30am on Sunday, said Upazila Executive Officer Md Sarwar Hossain.

The dead man has been identified as 65-year-old Hameed Fakir, a fisherman.

Cyclone Bulbul now lies over Khulna and the adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh, according to the government’s latest weather bulletin. It is likely to move in a northeasterly direction and weaken gradually.

The storm made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district  with its status downgraded to “severe” from “very severe” about 9pm on Saturday as the gale wind speed dropped to about 115-125km per hour.

It took about three more hours for the entire storm system to move across the shorelines.

It was centred over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh about 15km southwest of the Sundarbans National Park in the district of South 24 Parganas at 2am on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The wind speed near the centre of the storm was 95-105kph gusting to 115kph at the time, the IMD said. 

The storm later moved north-eastwards into Bangladesh and was crossing Satkhira coasts about 3:15am, said Zulfiker Ali Ripon, the in-charge of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in the district.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman arrives at Mongla Port High School, which has been turned into a storm shelter, in Bagerhat on Saturday as Cyclone Bulbul nears the coast. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Cyclone Bulbul crossing coast

Cyclone ruins fishermen’s hilsa hopes

Photo: ISPR

Cyclone: Ships ready for rescue efforts

Govt prepared for Bulbul: PM

Danger signal 10 for Mongla, Payra

Cyclone bearing down on Bangladesh coast

File Photo

Saturday’s JSC, JDC exams deferred

Met Office website fails to update storm data

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.