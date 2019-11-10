5,000 homes damaged as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc on Bangladesh coast

The cyclone -- later downgraded to a deep depression -- ravaged about 5,000 homes in the country's south-western coastal districts, according to State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.

The state minister also confirmed two deaths in the storm although the health directorate put the toll at four.

"Two people have officially been confirmed dead. One of them is Promila Mandal from Dakop [in Khulna] and the other is Patuakhali's Hamid Kazi even though the news media are reporting four deaths. About 30 people are injured and 4,000-5,000 houses were damaged."

But the extent of the damage is not very high, he said, adding: "We were able to move the highest number of people to safety in history."

As many as 5,787 safety shelters harboured over 2.1 million people during the cyclone, said Enamur.

The government released its allocation of rice and money in relief aid as soon as the level of the warning signals was lowered to four across 14 districts, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also called almost by the hour for updates and issued instructions on dealing with the situation on the ground, said the state minister.

According to Enamur, Bulbul packed winds of about 40-90kmh, which was "very low" compared to other cyclones such as Sidr and Aila that triggered gusts of about 220-250kmh.

"Cyclone Bulbul was weakened by the time it crossed Bangladesh through the Sundarbans after lashing India's West Bengal. The effects of the storm are still being felt in Satkhira, Khulna and Bagerhat but it will subside in the evening."

On the damage to crops, the state minister said, "Apart from Patuakhali, there hasn't been too much damage. But the storm has caused some damage to winter crops. The agriculture ministry will assess the damage after which we will extend the necessary assistance."

Addressing the latest records of damage suffered by different districts, Enamur said, "Semi-concrete and tin-shed houses in Satkhira and Bagerhat, trees in Khulna, about 5-6 houses in Bhola's Lalmohon and some paddy fields in Jhalakathi were damaged in the storm. We have also received reports of damage in Barishal.”

"The tin roof of a school was blown away in Barguna while 85 houses were damaged in Patuakhali. We are yet to receive reports of damage in the 15 Upazilas of Feni, Pirojpur, Laxmipur, Noakhali and Chattogram. The cyclone has caused some damage in the Khulna district but that's not the case in the other districts."