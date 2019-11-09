Cyclone ruins Bagerhat fishermen’s hilsa hopes
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2019 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 09:58 PM BdST
Hilsa catchers in Bagerhat have expressed frustrations after a cyclonic storm forced them to return home from sea.
Cyclone Bulbul is expected to hit the Bangladesh coast by Saturday midnight and cut its path through Khulna, past the Sundarbans.
The fishermen said they were enjoying hay days, thanks to an abundance of hilsa following a fishing ban during the breeding season. But they had to return home as the sea became rough due to the cyclone
Md Mohsin, a resident of Patharghata Upazila, who went to sea three to four days ago, was disappointed by the cyclone: “It was not possible to stay at sea amid high waves.”
Several hilsa catchers went catching the popular fish in the Boleshwar River on Saturday morning, ignoring the cyclone warning. Most of them had to return home by 3pm.
More than 800 people are feared to be affected by the damage of an embankment in the Bogi area at the Upazila’s South Khali Union.
Most of them refused to move to cyclone shelters. But the administration was increasing pressure on local residents to evacuate people to the shelters.
