Cyclone ruins Bagerhat fishermen’s hilsa hopes

Cyclone Bulbul is expected to hit the Bangladesh coast by Saturday midnight and cut its path through Khulna, past the Sundarbans.

The fishermen said they were enjoying hay days, thanks to an abundance of hilsa following a fishing ban during the breeding season. But they had to return home as the sea became rough due to the cyclone

“It was just the beginning of the full moon after a 22-day fishing ban. It’s time for the hilsa to return to sea after spawning,” said fisherman Imarat Ali of Kachua Upazila.

Md Mohsin, a resident of Patharghata Upazila, who went to sea three to four days ago, was disappointed by the cyclone: “It was not possible to stay at sea amid high waves.”

Several hilsa catchers went catching the popular fish in the Boleshwar River on Saturday morning, ignoring the cyclone warning. Most of them had to return home by 3pm.

Panic also spread among the residents of Sarankhola Upazila, which had been badly affected by the Cyclone Sidr in 2007, after the Met Office advised the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra to hoist Great Danger Signal No. 10.

More than 800 people are feared to be affected by the damage of an embankment in the Bogi area at the Upazila’s South Khali Union.

Most of them refused to move to cyclone shelters. But the administration was increasing pressure on local residents to evacuate people to the shelters.