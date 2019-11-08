Met Office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2019 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 02:11 PM BdST
The cyclone Bulbul has intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Bangladeshi coast with a wind speed of up to 115 kilometres per hour.
And the cyclone could cross the Bangladeshi coastline in the Khulna region at midnight tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The Met Office has advised the maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, Payra and the Sundarbans to hoist local warning signal No. 4.
