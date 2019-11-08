Met Office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans

The coastal areas will begin feeling the impacts of the cyclone on Saturday afternoon, said meteorologist Abdur Rahman.And the cyclone could cross the Bangladeshi coastline in the Khulna region at midnight tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.The Met Office has advised the maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, Payra and the Sundarbans to hoist local warning signal No. 4.All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain in shelter till further notice.