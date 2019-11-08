Home > Bangladesh

Met Office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans

Published: 08 Nov 2019 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 02:11 PM BdST

The cyclone Bulbul has intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Bangladeshi coast with a wind speed of up to 115 kilometres per hour.

The coastal areas will begin feeling the impacts of the cyclone on Saturday afternoon, said meteorologist Abdur Rahman.

And the cyclone could cross the Bangladeshi coastline in the Khulna region at midnight tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The Met Office has advised the maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, Payra and the Sundarbans to hoist local warning signal No. 4.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain in shelter till further notice.         
 

