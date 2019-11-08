Bangladeshi trader dies in alleged BSF fire on Jhenaidah border

The incident occurred in the Hanshkhali area of the India district of Nadia on Friday morning.

The dead man has been identified as ‘Sumon’, son of Abdul Mannan who hails from Pashchimpara, Shyamkur in Maheshpur.

Sumon went to India to import cattle on Friday, said BGB Jhenaidaha Khalishpur-58 Battalion Director Lt Col Quamrul Ahsan.

He was gunned down on his way home by a BSF patrol team at the Pakhiura camp -- 300 yards inside the Indian territory. Sumon died on the scene.

Efforts are underway to recover the body of Sumon from BSF, said the BGB official.

“Sumon went to import cattle from India with a few others. BSF troopers shot him dead on the way back," said Liaqat Hossain, member of Shyamkur Union ward No. 5.

His body was left in the Indian side of the border before being taken by the Hanshkhali police took it, he added