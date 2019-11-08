7 killed in head-on collision between minibus and auto-rickshaw in Panchagarh
Panchagarh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2019 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 04:16 PM BdST
Seven people have died in a head-on collision between a minibus and an auto-rickshaw in Panchagarh.
One other person was injured in the accident which took place on the Magurmari intersection of the Panchagarh-Tetulia highway around 1:30 pm on Friday, said the district's Superintendent of Police Md Yusus Ali.
The injured has been admitted to Panchagarh Sagar Hospital but the authorities could not immediately identify the victims.
"A passenger bus slammed into an auto-rickshaw travelling in the opposite direction. Four people died on the spot. The others were rescued and rushed to the district sadar hospital where they passed away."
Three of the dead passengers were women, according to the police officer.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi trader dies in alleged BSF fire on Jhenaidah border
- 6 killed in head-on collision between minibus and auto-rickshaw in Panchagarh
- Met Office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans
- Children of freedom fighters killed in 1975 demand justice
- Protesters to submit information on ‘VC corruption’ at Jahangirnagar University
- Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ gets severe, may intensify further but possible pathway unknown
- Bangladesh plans to deport 11,000 foreigners living illegally with own money
- No cases under new traffic law until Nov 14, says Transport Minister Quader
- Housemaid ‘admits’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ gets severe, may intensify further but possible pathway unknown
- Housemaid ‘confesses to’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
- Bangladesh plans to deport with own money 11,000 foreigners living illegally
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Rohit’s 85 seals India comeback against Bangladesh in T20 series
- Prove allegations of corruption or face action, Hasina tells JU protesters
- MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67
- Tributes pour in for Sadeque Hossain Khoka