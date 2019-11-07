Uncertainty grips BGMEA building demolition as contractor seeks review of rates
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 01:44 PM BdST
The demolition of the illegally constructed BGMEA Bhaban is once again mired in uncertainty after the contractor asked the authorities to revise the cost of the project.
Manager Nasrullah Khan Rashed of Four Star Enterprise told bdnews24.com on Wednesday the building had been stripped of valuable materials that were key to recovering the cost of dismantling the building.
Under the terms of the tender, the contracting company will not receive any money for the demolition of the building. After demolishing the building and two basements, they will sell the used goods to recoup their expenses and profits.
“We visited the building and found that BGMEA has taken almost everything from there. There is nothing left of the goods that were there at the time of the auction. It will not be possible to recover the costs of the demolition by selling what remains in the building.”
Rashed said they had met with Rajuk officials and asked for a reassessment of the rates.
“Our materials are not there. We asked them to consider it. But Rajuk told us that it was not possible to reduce the rates. Now we are waiting. Rajuk will give us a letter on Monday. We will take a decision based on that.”
RAJUK's Chief Engineer and Hatirjheel project director ASM Raihanul Ferdous could not be reached for comment when contacted over the phone.
Before the auction, the RAJUK estimated that the goods at BGMEA building was worth Tk 58.8 million.
The RAJUK has sealed off the BGMEA Bhaban at Hatirjheel for demolition. This photo of the locked main gate was taken on Wednesday.
The BGMEA building was constructed without the permission of the housing and public works ministry and defying the rules. The construction was finished in 2006.
The High Court issued an order in 2011 to demolish it, describing the BGMEA building as a “tumour” in the middle of Hatirjheel’s canal. The top court also upheld the HC order.
The garment exporters took a long time to demolish the building after the Supreme Court order. The final deadline ended on Apr 12.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Uncertainty grips BGMEA building demolition as contractor seeks review of rates
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Dhaka
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Bodies of three sailors pulled after fishing trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal
- EC plans to export surplus smartcards in 2021
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- Rohingyas make Cox’s Bazar 'more vulnerable', says foreign minister
- Prothom Alo editor faces case over student’s death from electrocution
- Four yaba peddlers sentenced to 15 years in prison
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- BNP is a party ‘based on Skype conversations’ now, Morshed Khan says after resignation
- Prothom Alo editor faces case over student’s death from electrocution
- Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion
- Jahangirnagar University protesters to organise concert outside VC’s home
- Former foreign minister Morshed Khan resigns from BNP
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- BTRC’s stance on audit claim raises costs, harms customers, says Robi CEO