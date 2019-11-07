No cases under new traffic law until Nov 14, says Transport Minister Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 08:47 PM BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said it will take one more week to make the new transport law effective and sensitise the citizens about it.
“No cases will be filed until Nov 14 under the new law,” he said in an event at the BTRC in Dhaka on Thursday.
Within the time, the authorities will complete adding rules to the act, according to him.
Over the years, the government has taken a number of initiatives to bring order to the roads of Dhaka but to little avail.
"It’s a challenging job to implement the law. We need courage, honesty and commitment to make it effective,” said the minister.
"Punishment is imperative to bring discipline to the road. This is why people thronged the BRTA office for renewing the licences over the last several days. ”
The Road Transport Act, 2018 stipulates a five-year jail term or up to Tk 500,000 in fines or both for drivers involved in road traffic accidents while certain traffic violations are also deemed arrestable offences under the new legal framework.
The law also incorporates a demerit point system for drivers under which, points will be docked from a driver's licence for traffic infractions. The licence will be cancelled once all 12 of the allocated points are deducted.
Coming down heavily on the officials for their wrongdoings, Quader said, “I often worry about BRTA and BRTC. Off and on, these two organisations make negative headlines."
“They did not rectify themselves even after they had been transferred. Theft and corruption are in their blood.”
He promised to take strict measures against them and said the wrongdoers must be purged.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh plans to deport 11,000 foreigners living illegally with own money
- No cases under new traffic law until Nov 14, says Transport Minister Quader
- Housemaid ‘admits’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
- Prove allegations of corruption or face action, Hasina tells JU protesters
- Uncertainty grips BGMEA building demolition as contractor seeks review of rates
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Dhaka
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Bodies of three sailors pulled after fishing trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67
- BNP is a party ‘based on Skype conversations’ now, Morshed Khan says after resignation
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- Jahangirnagar University protesters to organise concert outside VC’s home
- Optimism as weather improves ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot amid cyclone threat
- Mortal remains of BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka arrive from New York
- Prove allegations of corruption or face action, Hasina tells JU protesters