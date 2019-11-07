Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength

It is slowly approaching India's Odissa, West Bengal and Bangladesh coast, according to meteorologists.

Cyclones in the Asia-Pacific region are named from a list prepared by the meteorological offices in eight countries of the region. And Pakistan accordingly proposed the name 'Bulbul' for this storm.

The cyclonic storm which hovered over the east-central Bay moved north-westward and was centred about 930 km southwest of Chattogram port at 6am on Thursday.

It is likely to intensify further and travel in a north-westerly direction. Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone's centre is about 62 km per hour, rising to 88 km per hour in gusts and squalls. The seas will remain very rough near the cyclone’s centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep distant warning signal No. 2 hoisted.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to sail closer to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice. They have been told not to venture into the deep sea.