Housemaid ‘confesses to’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 07:11 PM BdST
The housemaid accused of killing a businessman’s mother-in-law and a house help at their home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi has made a confessional statement in court, police say.
Surobhi Akter Nahida gave the statement before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Srafut Zaman Ansari on Thursday, Court Police’s Sub-Inspector Ashraf Ali told bdnews24.com.
The statement given under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure can be used as evidence in trial.
Surobhi described how and why she carried out the killings, the policeman said.
The bodies of Afroza Begum, 65, and her house help “Diti”, 18, were found with throats slit at their home on Nov 1.
Police said they were looking for a new housemaid who entered the house in the afternoon and left in the evening.
A blood-stained shoe of Surobhi was found near the house later, police said.
The law enforcers arrested her at a slum in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday.
Police suspected she was “mentally imbalanced” as she told them she “killed the two because they had refused to let her go out”.
Police on Tuesday took Surobhi and four other suspects into custody for a five-day grilling.
The others accused in the case started by victim Afroza’s son-in-law Kazi Monir Uddin Tarim, an apparel sector entrepreneur, are security guard Md Nuruzaaman, and caretakers Gausul Azam Prince, Atikul Haque Bachchu and Belayet Hossain.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
- Prove allegations of corruption or face action, Hasina tells JU protesters
- Uncertainty grips BGMEA building demolition as contractor seeks review of rates
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Dhaka
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Bodies of three sailors pulled after fishing trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal
- EC plans to export surplus smartcards in 2021
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- Rohingyas make Cox’s Bazar 'more vulnerable', says foreign minister
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67
- BNP is a party ‘based on Skype conversations’ now, Morshed Khan says after resignation
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Jahangirnagar University protesters to organise concert outside VC’s home
- Optimism as weather improves ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot amid cyclone threat
- Mortal remains of BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka arrive from New York
- Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi's wife in Syria