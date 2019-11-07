Housemaid ‘confesses to’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say

Surobhi Akter Nahida gave the statement before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Srafut Zaman Ansari on Thursday, Court Police’s Sub-Inspector Ashraf Ali told bdnews24.com.

The statement given under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure can be used as evidence in trial.

Surobhi described how and why she carried out the killings, the policeman said.

The bodies of Afroza Begum, 65, and her house help “Diti”, 18, were found with throats slit at their home on Nov 1.

Police said they were looking for a new housemaid who entered the house in the afternoon and left in the evening.

Police believed such murders are the work of a professional killer and Surobhi actually posed as a housemaid to carry out the killings.

A blood-stained shoe of Surobhi was found near the house later, police said.

The law enforcers arrested her at a slum in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday.

Police suspected she was “mentally imbalanced” as she told them she “killed the two because they had refused to let her go out”.

Police on Tuesday took Surobhi and four other suspects into custody for a five-day grilling.

The others accused in the case started by victim Afroza’s son-in-law Kazi Monir Uddin Tarim, an apparel sector entrepreneur, are security guard Md Nuruzaaman, and caretakers Gausul Azam Prince, Atikul Haque Bachchu and Belayet Hossain.