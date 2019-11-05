Thousands join first funeral prayer for Khoka in New York

Thousands of Bangladeshis took part in the funeral prayer at the Jamaica Muslim Centre on Monday (New York time). BNP leaders and activists, and staff of Bangladesh Embassy also attended the janaza.

Leaders of Sector Commanders’ Forum honoured Khoka with a salute before the namaz-e-janaza. The coffin of the prominent freedom fighter was wrapped in the Bangladesh national flag.

Khoka’s mortal remains will be brought back to Bangladesh from New York on Thursday.

Khoka died at the age of 67 at 1:50pm on Monday (Bangladesh time) after his long battle with cancer. He went to the US in May 2014 for treatment.

Khoka was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer in Manhattan for the last time on Oct 18 after infections developed in his mouth.