Thousands join first funeral prayer for Khoka in New York
New York Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2019 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 02:34 PM BdST
The first namaz-e-janaza for former Dhaka mayor and BNP Vice-Chairman Sadeque Hossain Khoka has been held in New York.
Thousands of Bangladeshis took part in the funeral prayer at the Jamaica Muslim Centre on Monday (New York time). BNP leaders and activists, and staff of Bangladesh Embassy also attended the janaza.
Khoka’s mortal remains will be brought back to Bangladesh from New York on Thursday.
Khoka was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer in Manhattan for the last time on Oct 18 after infections developed in his mouth.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands join first funeral prayer for Khoka in New York
- 60 detained with deer traps at Sundarbans
- Expatriate NID registration begins Tuesday
- Allegations of 'extrajudicial' killings in the guise of a war on drugs in Bangladesh, says Amnesty International
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- ACC grills contractor GK Shamim for second day over illegal wealth
- Former Jute Minister Abdul Latif Siddique secures six-month bail in graft case
- Import through Benapole suspended for third day after technical glitch
Most Read
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- World Bank praises bKash’s role in wage digitisation in garment sector
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- Cyclone threatens to derail crucial second India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Finance minister raises questions over CPD's funding sources
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief