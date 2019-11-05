Home > Bangladesh

‘No barrier’ to Bangladeshi private channels in India, says information minister

Published: 05 Nov 2019 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 05:30 PM BdST

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that there is “no barrier” from New Delhi to screening Bangladeshi private channels across India.

“The barrier is from the cable operators. They charge very high fees,” he said after a meeting with visiting Indian Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar at the secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

More to follow

