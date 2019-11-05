Expatriate NID registration begins Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 12:17 PM BdST
Expatriate Bangladeshis living in Malaysia will be able to sign up for their NIDs online from Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda will inaugurate the 'expatriate voter registration programme' through a video conference on Tuesday.
Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed and Bangladesh High Commissioner Shahidul Islam will attend the event from Malaysia.
Election commissioners Mahbub Talukdar, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury will also be present at the inauguration.
Brig Gen Mohammad Saidul Islam, director general of EC’s NID Registration Wing, will announce the details of the registration process in the event chaired by Senior Secretary Md Alamgir.
Bangladeshi expatriates can register as a voter by visiting services.nidw.gov.bd
Later, the commission will centrally assess the information prior to taking photos, fingerprints, and images of the iris.
The EC plans to expand the online service to the UK, Dubai and Saudi Arabia after Malaysia. The service will also be launched in other countries in phases. To this end, necessary amendments have been made to the voter list rules.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands join first funeral prayer for Khoka in New York
- 60 detained with deer traps at Sundarbans
- Expatriate NID registration begins Tuesday
- Allegations of 'extrajudicial' killings in the guise of a war on drugs in Bangladesh, says Amnesty International
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- ACC grills contractor GK Shamim for second day over illegal wealth
- Former Jute Minister Abdul Latif Siddique secures six-month bail in graft case
- Import through Benapole suspended for third day after technical glitch
Most Read
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- World Bank praises bKash’s role in wage digitisation in garment sector
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- Cyclone threatens to derail crucial second India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Finance minister raises questions over CPD's funding sources
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief