Expatriate NID registration begins Tuesday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Nov 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 12:17 PM BdST

Expatriate Bangladeshis living in Malaysia will be able to sign up for their NIDs online from Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda will inaugurate the 'expatriate voter registration programme' through a video conference on Tuesday.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed and Bangladesh High Commissioner Shahidul Islam will attend the event from Malaysia.

Election commissioners Mahbub Talukdar, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury will also be present at the inauguration.

Brig Gen Mohammad Saidul Islam, director general of EC’s NID Registration Wing, will announce the details of the registration process in the event chaired by Senior Secretary Md Alamgir.

Bangladeshi expatriates can register as a voter by visiting services.nidw.gov.bd

Later, the commission will centrally assess the information prior to taking photos, fingerprints, and images of the iris.

The EC plans to expand the online service to the UK, Dubai and Saudi Arabia after Malaysia. The service will also be launched in other countries in phases. To this end, necessary amendments have been made to the voter list rules.

